the presidency

-
In his 90 years, former President Jimmy Carter has been a farmer, the 39th President of the United States, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and an international…
-
Ha! We knew it all along!Now we have the numbers to prove it! Real, live numbers – and, in politics, you’re best off not arguing with numbers.At last we…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with news director Maryanne Zeleznik this morning on Cincinnati's love affair with the Reds and the…
-
Yes, this is a politics column.That’s why it says “Politically Speaking,” right there in red, white and blue.But let’s face it – tomorrow is Opening Day…
-
First, I have a confession to make.I have a passion for politics – otherwise, without a complete and utter fascination with politics at all levels, how I…