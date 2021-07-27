-
Thanksgiving Day from Noon – 2:00 pm:Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful…
-
SplendidTable host Francis Lam spoke with organic peach farmer Nikiko Masumoto about returning after college to work at the Masumoto Family Farm in…
-
Francis Lam is the host of The Splendid Table, produced by American Public Media. A regular contributor and frequent guest host on The Splendid Table…
-
Cincinnati Edition is taking a few days off to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. Here's what you will hear this Wednesday, Thursday and…
-
On Friday, February 8, Lynne Rossetto Kasper, host of public radio's The Splendid Table, was guest of honor at a delicious dinner prepared by Chef Michael…
-
Lynne Rossetto Kasper, host of The Splendid Table, public radio's favorite foodie show, was in Cincinnati on February 8 and 9, 2013, for two events in…