-
Rod Serling's 1955 comedy involving the Cincinnati Reds – broadcast only once on NBC Television – will premiere as a radio play on WVXU-FM 8 p.m.…
-
I’ve been making my list and checking it twice… And here it is: My annual Holiday Program Guide.All the Christmas favorites are here: Charlie Brown,…
-
Turns out Rod Serling was right: There is a dimension as timeless as infinity called The Twilight Zone.Since Serling's iconic drama anthology premiered on…
-
Anne Serling, daughter of Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, will be the studio announcer for WVXU's production of her father's 1955 baseball comedy,…
-
Though Rod Serling is most associated with his series, The Twilight Zone, he was one of the most prolific writers during what many refer to now as the…
-
Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964, but the show goes on in perpetuity in syndication -- and in our minds.Ask anyone…
-
Before going on to national fame with The Twilight Zone, writer Rod Serling was in Cincinnati, creating local TV shows and working behind the scenes.…
-
Author Nick Parisi talks to me about Rod Serling's early 1950s TV scripts, and how they shaped his writing for The Twilight Zone and other network TV…
-
Author Nick Parisi calls it "a storm in Cincinnati." His new comprehensive look at Rod Serling's TV scripts includes the most detailed examination I've…
-
Everything he needed to know he learned from "The Twilight Zone " created by Rod Serling…. And most everything that Serling needed to know, he learned as…