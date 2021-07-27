-
The different sides of marriage, romance, and parenting are explored in Sooner/Later, now open at Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park. Playwright Allyson…
-
For me, it was watching the Marx Brothers' crazy football game in "Horsefeathers" as a young teenager that made me a fan of Groucho for life.For "An…
-
All the Roads Home is the latest production in the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Thompson Shelterhouse Theatre. The playwright, Jen Silverman, is with…
-
Arlita Jones is the playwright of the newest production at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Summerland. She's with Rick Pender to talk about her play and…
-
The first production of Playhouse in the Park’s Thompson Shelterhouse season is the Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced by playwright Ayad Akhtar. Rick…
-
Playhouse in the Park’s Thompson ShelterhouseTheatre will be heating up the holiday season with some of the best blues music ever written in their…
-
Laura Eason, one of the writers for the hit Netflix series House of Cards, is the playwright of Playhouse in the Park’s first Thompson Shelterhouse…
-
Rick Pender talks with Wendy Goldberg, the director of the new production at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s Thompson Shelterhouse Theatre, Circle…
-
I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti will kick-off the Playhouse in the Park’s Thompson Shelterhouse season starting October 2. This play is based on Giulia…
-
The final production in the Playhouse in the Park season is the rough and ready, but family friendly, Shipwrecked! An Entertainment by Pulitzer…