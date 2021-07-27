-
As part of its Strong Black Lead initiative, Netflix has added the archives of seven 1990's Black sitcoms: Sister, Sister; Moesha; Girlfriends; The Game;…
-
Baby, if you've ever wondered, wondered what company would use the iconic WKRP In Cincinnati theme song in its advertising campaign….Well, the answer is…
-
Road trip! Four WKRP In Cincinnati stars will make a rare public appearance together in September at a Baltimore area nostalgia convention.Loni Anderson…
-
Turkeys away! "WKRP in Cincinnati" returns to the airwaves 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, with the introductory episode broadcast by CBS on Sept. 18,…
-
WKRP will be living on the air in Cincinnati again starting April 2.Dr. Johnny Fever, Venus Flytrap, and Les Nessman from the beloved CBS sitcom (1978-82)…
-
So I had this crazy dream -- and it's about to become reality – about a concert saluting the great rock 'n' roll and pop music heard on "WKRP in…
-
On this date in TV Kiese history…Sept. 18, 1978: “WKRP in Cincinnati” premieres on CBS with the first of a two-part episode about new program director…