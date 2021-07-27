-
It's a Halloween special on this week's blues show, Saturday, October 31st, at 11pm. You'll hear many of my favorite musicians including Leonard Cohen,…
-
On this week's blues show, 11pm Saturday, October 17th, you'll hear some of my favorites. The first set features music from Gov't Mule, Bobby McFerrin,…
-
I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, December 7th at 11pm, starts off with Ernestine Anderson and the Monty Alexander Trio followed by the Blind Boys of…
-
Marcia Ball begins this week's blues show, Saturday, September 7th at 11pm, with the title track from her album, "The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, August 24, at 11pm, you'll hear new music from the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Coco Montoya,…
-
Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody." His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, February 23rd at 11pm, begins with classic Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, "Crossfire," and the first set finishes…
-
On this week's blues show on Saturday, January 12th at 11pm, you'll hear three sets of music starting off with Ernestine Anderson (who passed away in…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 15th at 11pm, the first set starts with James Blood Ulmer, Monty Alexander Trio, Blind Boys of Alabama, &…