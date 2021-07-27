-
Hamilton County leaders have strong words about how Cincinnati runs the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD). Their remarks came after an Enquirer report…
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District director Tony Parrott is taking a new job in Kentucky. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Tuesday, announced Parrott…
The City of Cincinnati is objecting to allegations levied by Hamilton County regarding the management of the Metropolitan Sewer District.In a letter from…
Hamilton County Commissioners say cost overruns on Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) projects are too high and are indicating leadership is the problem.In…