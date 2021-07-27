-
Congratulations to Procter & Gamble, which swept the top Super Bowl commercials, according to ADWEEK."Tide, which aired four brilliant commercials across…
-
Toyota is donating its Erlanger Engineering Laboratory Building to create a STEAM-focused education center. During Friday’s announcement, Kentucky's…
-
Toyota is leaving its headquarters in Erlanger, Kentucky. The company announced Monday it’s building a new headquarters in Plano, Texas. The move is…
-
Toyota plans to relocate nearly 1600 jobs from its Erlanger, KY facility. The car company says it is building a new headquarters in Plano, Texas.Beginning…