Greater Cincinnati hospitals have lost millions during the pandemic and through a series of steps are trying to get back in the black.St. Elizabeth…
"All of Uptown could be called an innovation district, because of all the research that goes on here," says Uptown Consortium CEO Beth Robinson. Maybe so,…
The Good Samaritan Western Ridge Ambulatory Campus is about to get a lot bigger.Tri-Health says it will spend $56.6 million to expand its Green Township…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XdC1HUp-rUThe types of surgeries involving robots are increasing. The most recent examples are cochlear and dental…
The infant mortality rate in Hamilton County is 60% above the national average. StartStong is a collaborative effort launched here this spring designed to…