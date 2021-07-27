-
There's no doubt college is getting more expensive. It's up 260 percent from 35 years ago, according to the College Board.But many students at public…
-
According to the College Board, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2017 - 2018 school year was $34,740 at private colleges, $9,970 for state…
-
Often when low income students try to go to college, the money they get from federal and state aid doesn't cover all the tuition. Cincinnati State is now…
-
The College Board reports the average cost of tuition and fees in the 2015-2016 school year topped $9,400 for state residents at public colleges. It was…
-
Undergraduate students at Northern Kentucky University who are Kentucky residents will see their tuition increase by 2.7 percent in the 2013-2014 academic…
-
University of Cincinnati President Santa Ono is recommending the school freeze in-state tuition rates for the next school year. A press release says the…