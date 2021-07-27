UC School of Social Work

-
According to the Pew Research Center, adults 18-34 living with their parents is the most common living arrangement for the first time in the modern era.…
According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to…
The holidays are considered a special time of bonding and celebration with friends and family. However, for some families, it?'s a bit more complicated.…
September 5 - 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. A federal study shows the number of suicides in the United States has surged 24% since 1999 and is…
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 1960, just 11 percent of American children lived in homes without fathers. Today that rate has jumped to 33…