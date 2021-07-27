Union Terminal fountain

-
Water is once again flowing in the fountain in front of the Cincinnati Museum Center. The fountain was out of commission for three years during the Union…
-
The fountain in front of the Cincinnati Museum Center has been delighting visitors young and old since Union Terminal opened in 1933. The cascading green…
-
Built at the same time as Union Terminal in 1932, the fountain in front of the iconic train station echoes the famous art deco design. Cincinnati Museum…
-
For three years the Cincinnati Museum Center has invited the community to participate as the water is turned on for the summer in its iconic fountain.…