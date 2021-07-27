Uptown Innovation District

-
Surrounding the high-tech office buildings and innovative thinking in the Uptown Corridor will be plenty of greenspace, especially on the northeast corner…
JobsOhio will invest up to $100 million in the Cincinnati Innovation District in Uptown over the next 10 years aiming to get $2 billion return on…
The southeast quadrant of Martin Luther King Drive and Reading Road will begin to take shape later this year with the groundbreaking scheduled for Monday…
The University of Cincinnati announced Wednesday its digital futures building will be the first tenant of the Uptown Gateway, a mixed-use development at…
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will consolidate three Cincinnati facilities in Uptown. The General Services…
The opening of the I-71/Martin Luther King Drive interchange is expected to create new opportunities for economic development. A neighborhood…
Uptown Cincinnati, the region's second largest job center after downtown, is being revived with a vibrant innovation corridor. New and improved retail,…