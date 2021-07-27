-
The eclectic and mesmerizing BeWILDerFest returns to Urban Artifact for its 4th year on August 23 & 24, 2019.Hosted on three stages over two days, this…
Back and bigger than ever! 91.7 WVXU and Radio Artifact present 2 nights of amazing music performed by local bands and musicians who have entered NPR…
Mike Morgan, founder and president of Queen City History & Education Ltd., curator of the Brewing Heritage Trail and author of Over-The-Rhine: When Beer…
50 musical acts at 7 venues over a 2-day period.That is exactly what you can experience at the North By Northside festival --- happening this Memorial Day…
After an 18-month absence, Katie Laur and Oakley Scot will resume Music From The Hills Of Home on radio starting Sunday, Aug. 26.Laur's popular bluegrass…
Beginning June 5th at Noon, Radio Artifact, a local independent radio station based in Northside that showcases the talented musicians that perform in…
Urban Artifact brewery's radio format featuring local and national independent musicians will be added to the WVXU-HD2 digital subchannel on noon Tuesday,…
A song from local singer-songwriter Dave Hawkins, whose latest album is As Long As We Get There. A release party benefiting local charities will happen on…
Coming May 27 to Urban Artifact in Northside, it's Cincy Powerfest V, a night of rock and metal music. Kenneth Knipe, one of the organizers and a member…
Arranger/composer Pat Kelly is in the studio with Ron Esposito to talk about the new CD from his jazz group, the PsychoAcoustic Orchestra, called Fun With…