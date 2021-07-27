-
The end of November will bring the traditional visit by holiday favorites, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, for two performances at both U.S. Bank Arena…
-
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning an Aug. 1 re-election campaign rally at Cincinnati's US Bank Arena - which raises the…
-
This year many nationally known musicians will be making stops in the Greater Cincinnati area. Tours have already been booked at Memorial Hall, Riverbend,…
-
Mariemont resident Mary Siegel has been ice skating most of her life and has been a professional for 7 years, appearing on cruise ships, at Cedar Point,…
-
Celebrating the life of a circus clown is the basis of the Cirque du Soleil extravaganza, Corteo. US Bank Arena will host Corteo May 3-6, and Jim Stump…
-
One of Cirque du Soleil's most popular productions, which began life under a big top, will be coming to Cincinnati this spring in its new arena staging.…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners are looking at whether the county can afford to contribute to two proposed sports venues. FC Cincinnati wants a new soccer…
-
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Cincinnati with its unique style of acrobatics, gymnastics, dance and theatre. Ovo will appear at the US Bank Arena May…
-
Cirque du Soleil is bringing their production of Ovo back to Cincinnati from May 11 - 14 at US Bank Arena. Ovo is about a world of magic, fantastical…
-
A crowd that Donald Trump estimated at 21,000 stomped and hollered and cheered their hero Thursday night as he assailed "crooked Hillary Clinton" over and…