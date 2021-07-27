-
The path is now clear for demolition of a historic Clifton landmark.A Cincinnati council committee is siding with the owners of Lenhardt's restaurant…
Developers doing work in Cincinnati will have to pay prevailing wage on the entire construction project if the city is investing money in it. State law…
Work continues on the USquare Development near the University of Cincinnati. The project includes a public plaza, and some council members and nearby…
Three Cincinnati Council Members are asking city administrators to investigate pay issues involving some workers at the USquare Development near the…
Some Cincinnati Council Members have serious problems with the subcontractors working on a major economic development project near the University of…