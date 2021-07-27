-
The newly commissioned ship carrying the Cincinnati name is safely home at its port in San Diego.The USS Cincinnati arrived at Naval Base San Diego for…
-
Two Ohioans are among the crew of the USS Cincinnati being commissioned Saturday in Gulfport, Miss.Chief Petty Officer Kara Rush of Shaker Heights, Ohio,…
-
The U.S. Navy has set the date for when it will commission the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20).The Navy will host a commissioning ceremony on Oct. 5, 2019 in…
-
The company building a fleet of combat ships for the U.S. military reports the future USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) has been delivered to the Navy.This is the…
-
The latest military vessel to bear Cincinnati's name is being christened Saturday morning in Mobile, Ala.The USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) is the 10th of 15…
-
Hamilton County is still looking for the best place to build a veterans memorial featuring part of a Cold War era submarine. Commissioner Todd Portune…
-
Plans to build a veterans and Cold War memorial out of the sail from the USS Cincinnati are moving forward.The tower-like structure that sat on top of the…
-
A Cold War era submarine named for the Queen City is scheduled to arrive in its namesake this weekend.Joe Jaap has been working for more than a decade to…