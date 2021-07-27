-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 4th at 11:30pm, the show begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers followed by Janiva Magness and…
-
Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
-
This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, May 27th at 11pm, you'll hear from Van Morrison, Johnny Adams and Lisa Mann in the first set. During the rest of the…
-
The summer repeats of The Blues continue with a show from November, 2012, which begins with Van Morrison's "Open the Door" and also includes songs by…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, March 5th at 11pm, begins with the Doc Robins Band, Lisa Mann and ends with Van Morrison and New Orleans favorite Johnny…
-
This Blues show will air on Saturday night at 11 o'clock on June 20th. You'll hear in the first set, Shemekia Copeland, Magnolia Mountain, Van Morrison,…
-
David Delegator has a review of the new book from singer/songwriter Van Morrison and Eamonn Hughes: Lit Up Inside: Selected Lyrics.