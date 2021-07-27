© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
    Music
    George Thorogood to John Mayall on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 4th at 11:30pm, the show begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers followed by Janiva Magness and…
    Music
    SRV, Van Morrison & Ry Cooder On The Blues!
    Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
    Music
    The Blues: 1.6.18 show
    This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John…
    Music
    The Blues: 5.27.17
    This week on The Blues, Saturday, May 27th at 11pm, you'll hear from Van Morrison, Johnny Adams and Lisa Mann in the first set. During the rest of the…
  • Music
    The Blues: 8.20.16
    The summer repeats of The Blues continue with a show from November, 2012, which begins with Van Morrison's "Open the Door" and also includes songs by…
    Music
    The Blues: 3.5.16 show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, March 5th at 11pm, begins with the Doc Robins Band, Lisa Mann and ends with Van Morrison and New Orleans favorite Johnny…
  • Music
    The Blues: 6.20.15
    This Blues show will air on Saturday night at 11 o'clock on June 20th. You'll hear in the first set, Shemekia Copeland, Magnolia Mountain, Van Morrison,…
    Review
    Book review: "Lit Up Inside: Selected Lyrics" from Van Morrison and Eamonn Hughes
    David Delegator has a review of the new book from singer/songwriter Van Morrison and Eamonn Hughes: Lit Up Inside: Selected Lyrics.