Vision and Beyond

-
A sewage leak and other ongoing issues have prompted the city of Cincinnati to make emergency repairs.
-
Roughly a dozen tenants of former Vision & Beyond properties and housing activists delivered a petition to the company tasked with temporary property management asking for better conditions and other demands.
-
Vision & Beyond cofounder Stas Grinberg is currently being held at a federal detention center in Houston on fraud charges.
-
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the details of the legal battle over the properties.
-
Tenants at former Vision & Beyond properties struggle with collapsed ceilings and weeks without heatResidents report extended periods without heat, ceilings falling down and water leaks. But help might be coming soon.
-
The city of Cincinnati wrote in a Jan. 3 court filing that Vision & Beyond left hundreds of renters without someone to call for help if something went wrong with their housing when it "abandoned" more than 70 properties across the city.