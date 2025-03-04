Are former Vision & Beyond property problems a symptom of a larger issue?
Families in Cincinnati have been struggling with collapsed ceilings, weeks without heat, and a lack of hot water.
They live in properties formerly owned by a real estate investment group called Vision & Beyond, which stands accused of abandoning more than 630 units of housing last fall.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the details of the legal battle over who owns the buildings, the impact on tenants, and what the case says about the larger trend of out-of-town investors purchasing properties.
Guests:
- Mark Manning, chief counsel, City of Cincinnati Law Department Quality of Life Division
- Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
