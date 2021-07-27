-
Elez Biberaj is the director of the Voice of America's Eurasia division, meaning he oversees the journalists working to accurately report the news and…
-
Elez Biberaj, director of Voice of America's Eurasia Division, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a talk 7 p.m.…
-
The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting will celebrate 75 years of the VOA Bethany station with a Sept. 21 fundraiser to improve access to…
-
From the West Wing to West Chester, Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman comes home to talk about "Covering the White House and the…
-
The Voice of America began broadcasting in 1942 to combat Nazi propaganda with accurate and unbiased news and information. The VOA is still the largest…
-
The eyes of broadcast engineer Clyde Haehnle always glowed like an old radio tube when he talked about the Voice of America complex on Tylersville Road or…
-
From the "Uncle Al Show" to WKRQ-FM and "WKRP in Cincinnati," memorabilia from Cincinnati's rich broadcasting legacy will be on display at the main Public…
-
Maybe you have one of those refrigerators with a TV screen built into the door… Or you like reading news stories from TV/radio stations on your tablet or…
-
Created in 1944, the Voice of America’s Bethany Relay Station in West Chester served as the voice of freedom around the world for 50 years. Cincinnati…
-
WLW-AM's iconic diamond-shaped radio tower and historic transmitter building on Tylersville Road soon will be casting their shadows on retail stores,…