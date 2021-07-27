-
What an exciting time of music happenings in the Cincinnati area this week! One of the most exciting ones is the 3-day appearance, 8/17-19, at the…
-
This week's "Music Notes" for the week of July 16th include events at Herzog Music, many jazz concerts, a couple of music festivals, and the Who's "Tommy"…
-
Saturday, January 23 at 8pm:Cincinnati is home to an exceptional quartet of musicians who joyously keep alive the Gypsy Jazz music made famous by legends…
-
The historic Washington Platform restaurant in downtown Cincinnati will play host to a three-part speaker series/dining experience called Murder on the…