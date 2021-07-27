-
It's the final time in the Sportlight for Bill Meridith, the long-time WCIN-AM sports director. He died at his Fairfield home Wednesday, May 12, at…
-
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…
-
Services for Everett Cork, the former WCIN-AM DJ who died Sunday, will be noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 9991 Wayne…
-
Everett Cork, who revived the R&B sound of old WCIN-AM with his Classic Vibes 1480CIN.com online radio station, died Sunday.The Kennedy Heights resident…
-
Lincoln Ware, long-time radio talk voice of the African-American community, often said in 2016 that "when Obama leaves, I leave."He's changed his…
-
Radio personality Faith Daniels received a wedding anniversary gift she'll never forget – a nomination for a prestigious Marconi Award from the National…
-
Former DJ Everett Cork and news reporter Gina Ruffin Moore talk about the good old days of WCIN-AM (1480), one of the nation’s first stations for…
-
“The Buzz” is no more. After 15 years as the voice for African-Americans in Cincinnati, WDBZ-AM switched to gospel music late Thursday.Owner Radio One has…