Salon 21, the purveyors of intimate piano performances, will celebrate the music of African American composers at their next presentation on Thursday,…
Before we had the big marathon, before Artworks had a "big gig," before its likeness was everywhere, flying pigs were met with strong objection in…
Two new exhibits at the Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts pay tribute to the monumental "Worker Murals" of Cincinnati's Union…
A program for young art lovers at the Weston Art Gallery is now recruiting new members. As Barbara Gray learns from organizer Kelly O'Donnell, the…
Acclaimed writer Kathy Y. Wilson opens her home to public view in a new exhibit at the Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The exhibit…
Local artist Russell Johnson has a new video installation (American Pacemaker) on display at the Weston Art Gallery that examines the political and social…