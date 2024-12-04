The Weston Art Gallery has a new director and a new season
The Weston Art Gallery has a new lineup for the 2024-25 season and a new director. With the retirement of longtime director Dennis Harrington, the gallery now has Michael Goodson at the helm.
For the second exhibit this season, the Weston Gallery showcases the versatility and malleability of clay to embody human and animal forms. On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with three figurative ceramic artists.
The exhibition runs through Jan. 19 with upcoming gallery talks on Dec. 7 and 14. There is a Families Create on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Guests:
- Michael Goodson, director, The Weston Art Gallery
- Julie Byrne, artist
- Pamela Hignite, artist
- Richard James, artist
