Cox Media Group says it has been granted a 60-day extension to continue publishing daily newspapers in Dayton, Hamilton, Middletown and Springfield while…
Former WUBE-FM morning co-host Amanda Orlando returns to mornings Monday, replacing Bob Goen and Marianne Curan, according to Radio Online.Goen, former…
Middletown's FM 105.9 – the "Country Rebel" when bought by Northern Kentucky University in 2011 – returns to its country roots today as "Southwest Ohio's…
Congratulations to WUBE-FM's afternoon drive hosts Jesse Tack and Amanda Valentine on their first nomination for a Country Music Association Broadcast…
Radio personality Faith Daniels received a wedding anniversary gift she'll never forget – a nomination for a prestigious Marconi Award from the National…