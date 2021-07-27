-
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's annual audit of Cincinnati finances found what he says are some major problems in how the Cincinnati Park Board handles its…
-
Cincinnati park officials say there was nothing illegal, immoral or unethical about the way Smale Riverfront Park was constructed.A recent Cincinnati…
-
The director of Cincinnati's Parks says it needs $4 million annually to take care of deferred maintenance like trail work and repairs. Willie Carden says…
-
The most contentious issue on the ballot this November in Cincinnati centers around something almost everyone agrees on – that the city of Cincinnati has…
-
Cincinnati Parks has plans to make the region look good for the All-Star Game in July. Parks director Willie Carden says the park district will increase…
-
Cincinnati Parks Director Willie Carden has informed Mayor John Cranley he's withdrawing from consideration to be the next city manager, according to a…
-
Cincinnati Council will not vote Wednesday to confirm Willie Carden as the next city manager.Mayor John Cranley announced the delay Tuesday just before…
-
UPDATE: 11/27, 3 p.m. At a crowded press conference inside Krohn Conservatory Wednesday afternoon, Mayor-elect John Cranley named his new city manager -…