For more than three decades, Tinsley Ellis has been one of the most acclaimed and in-demand blues musicians in the county. He's coming to town to be part…
The Cincy Blues Society is sponsoring their annual 2018 Cincy Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati Friday,…
This week's blues show, Saturday, Jan.20th at 11pm, starts off with Tinsley Ellis, a blues musician who's performing in Cincinnati on February 2nd at the…
The Winter Blues Fest will happen again this year at The Phoenix in downtown Cincinnati on Friday & Saturday evenings, February 5th and 6th. The…
It’s almost time for the Winter Blues Fest from the folks at the Cincy Blues Society, and this year’s two-day event happens February 6-7 at The Phoenix in…
Three acts have been signed for the Cincy Blues Fest on August 7th & 8th. Tab Benoit, Tommy Castro and Samantha Fish will all be coming to Cincinnati to…
The Cincy Blues Society (founded in 1990) celebrates over two decades of supporting the Blues with its hottest Winter Blues Fest line-up yet! On February…
On February 8 and 9, 2013, Cincinnati will be rocking with more than 25 blues bands. The Cincy Blues Society's Winter Blues Fest celebrates over two…