-
UPDATE 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 20: Services for Jim Fox, the former WKRQ-FM and WUBE-FM DJ who died Monday at 71, will be streamed on Facebook from the…
-
Furloughs, job eliminations and suspended print publications – the stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted Greater Cincinnati media…
-
"Extended and extreme revenue challenges … as a result of government mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19" prompted staff terminations at Hubbard radio…
-
Former Q102 DJ Brian Douglas' career switch to shooting movie production promotional shots came at just the right time."I couldn't work there now,"…
-
Ernie Brown, Pete Miller and Jimmy Salzurulo didn't get to say goodbye or thanks to their listeners on WYGY-FM "97.3 The Wolf" country station…
-
Former Q102 afternoon co-host Laura Powell says thanks for the belly laughs.Powell, who vanished from the WKRQ-FM airwaves in late April, won't talk about…
-
Congratulations to WKRQ-FM (101.9), nominated for another Crystal Award from the National Association of Broadcasters for excellent public service.Q102…
-
Confessions from the "Remembering Radio's Rock Rivalries" panel discussion at the downtown public library Sunday:--WEBN-FM's Jay Gilbert was the person…
-
Even more fun! Bob "The Producer" Berry says he's attending the "Remembering Radio’s Rock Rivalries" program Sunday along with Eddie Fingers, Jay Gilbert,…
-
Another year down the tubes! Here's a look at 2017 TV/Media/Radio/Movies stories of 2017 from A to Z:A is for abolishing the area's admired Adult Album…