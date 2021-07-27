-
The 2017 Women's March was held in response to the election of Donald Trump as president after a bitter and divisive campaign. On the day after Trump's…
The Ohio chapter of the Women's March announced Friday that Cincinnati's event had been canceled, but an organizer of the local march says there may be an…
Organizers of the January 21 Women's March in Cincinnati, where thousands came out to demonstrate against the Trump administration, as well as policies…
Mary Wood-Constable said Saturday was the first time she ever felt concerned enough to protest, demonstrate, or march for a cause."I hope that it helps…
While hundreds of thousands are marching Saturday in the Women's March on Washington, thousands are expected to gather in Cincinnati for a "sister…