If you visit a pool operated by the YMCA or the city of Cincinnati this summer, you'll need to schedule a reservation before arriving.That's one safety…
Kids and teenagers with special needs may require extra assistance due to medical, emotional or learning issues. Increased accessibility and inclusion is…
The Central Parkway YMCA is getting some big updates. The Y unveiled renovation drawings Wednesday. The $27 million project was announced last year and…
Boys & Girls Clubs of America had its beginnings in 1860 with three women in Hartford, Connecticut who believed that boys needed a positive alternative to…
For more than 160 years, the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati has worked to improve our community through a wide variety of both youth and adult programs.…
365 days a year, weather permitting, Camp Kern's Ozone Zipline Adventure gives anyone with a sense of adventure a chance to soar among the treetops and…
Walnut Hills residents who want to keep a YMCA facility open in their neighborhood have until today to respond to a deal that will do that. A couple…
Some members of the Melrose YMCA in Walnut Hills are asking Cincinnati officials to help restore hours at the facility. About two dozen speakers,…
Construction could begin next year on a $25 million plan to renovate the YMCA facility at the corner of Central Parkway and Elm in downtown Cincinnati.…