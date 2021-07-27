-
Hamilton County voters will have a levy request from the Cincinnati Zoo on the May ballot, but it's not what the zoo had hoped. County commissioners…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo should not ask for an increased property tax levy. That's the recommendation of a Hamilton County Tax Levy Review subcommittee.…
-
Hamilton County residents will decide whether or not to renew the Zoo levy on November 5. The proposed 5-year property tax levy, which would generate…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday morning on re-opening the bidding process on some Metropolitan Sewer District projects.The…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo's levy request looks to have support from at least two of Hamilton County's Commissioners.The Zoo is asking the board to place a flat…
-
The committee that reviews county tax levies is recommending Hamilton County Commissioners place a flat renewal of the Cincinnati Zoo levy on the November…
-
The Cincinnati Zoo's operating levy is up for renewal this fall. It's still uncertain for how much the zoo will ask. One anti-tax group is arguing if the…