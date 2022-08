Behind the Scenes with Brian and Elaine Listen • 5:14

WGUC’s Brian O’Donnell and Elaine Diehl bring you the best of classical music throughout the week, but they also produce Cincinnati Spotlight, which features a brief interview about an upcoming performance, exhibit, or book. In this brief piece, they talk with the people who make Cincinnati such a fantastic arts city – and they spoke to each other about why Cincinnati Spotlight is so important.