The Tiny Desk Contest Is Back!
Got a big dream of playing the Tiny Desk?
We're calling on local musicians to submit their original songs to this year's contest!
What does it take? Program Director Jenell Walton sat down with local musician, and WVXU Board Operator, Marshall Verbsky to learn more. Catch their conversation, and Marshall's performance, below:
[[[VIDEO WILL BE EMBEDDED HERE]]]
You can learn more about Marshall and hear his album "With Soul Set Free" at his website and on streaming platforms. Be sure to follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well.
How to Enter:
- Full contest details, guidelines, and an eligibility quiz can be found here.
- Entries will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 7 and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 13, 2023.
- Participants must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S., U.S.V.I. or Puerto Rico to enter.
- A panel of judges — including members of NPR Music, DJs from NPR Member stations and Tiny Desk alums — will choose the winner.