WVXU's Trust In Local Government Series

The right to know how various government entities conduct their business is a cornerstone of democracy. That's why each state in the U.S. has laws…
A newly proposed charter amendment would require city council members and the mayor to resign if they are running for another salaried, elected position.…
Cincinnati's Economic Development Reform Panel heard feedback from a few people Friday on its draft recommendations. City Council formed the panel in…
An anti-corruption panel wants feedback from Cincinnatians on potential recommendations for reform. The Economic Development Reform Panel must submit…
PoliticsRepublicans in the Ohio House – the majority of them anyway – finally managed to get themselves together and do what they should have done nearly a year…
PoliticsLast year three Cincinnati City Council members were indicted on federal bribery charges, leading many to believe there is a culture of corruption at City…
A panel tasked with suggesting reforms to Cincinnati's economic development process is refining its first draft of recommendations. At a meeting Friday,…
The city of Cincinnati will pay a contractor $150,000 for an audit of recent economic development deals. Council unanimously appropriated the funds…
A special commission of three retired judges has decided against suspending Cincinnati City Council Member Wendell Young for deleting text messages…
PoliticsContinuing work on our Trust in Local Government, WVXU's Public Integrity Project, we sought out the opinions of the newest group of voters, the members…