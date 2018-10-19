Brody Allen, Toddler At Center Of September Christmas Celebration, Dies

    Brody and his parents, mom Shilo and dad Todd, wait for the Christmas parade to start on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Brody Allen, the young Colerain Township boy the community recently helped celebrate Christmas early, died Friday from a rare form of brain cancer. He was 2. 

"It is with the deepest sadness I want (to) tell you that Brody has lost his fight," his father Todd wrote in the Team Brody Facebook group. "This morning at 6 a.m. Brody passed quietly and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo. He did not suffer."

Brody was born with a rare cancer, though symptoms did not emerge until this past May. That's when doctors discovered Brody had developed four tumors on his brain and spine. The medical team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, told the Allens in early September that Brody likely wouldn't live to see Christmas. 

That's when the community banded together to help the family celebrate the holiday early. After the Allens created a Facebook post asking for donations of decorations, neighbors delivered, even decking their own homes and lawns. The neighborhood ultimately held a Christmas-themed parade September 23 down Springdale Road. More than 1,000 people traveled to Colerain Township to either be in or watch the parade, where Brody served as Grand Marshall.

Brody leaves behind his father Todd; mother Shilo; and siblings Corey, Mckenzie, Andrew, Alex and Bailey. 

Services are being finalized and will occur at the end of next week, WVXU news partner WCPO reports. Donations can be made to the official Brody Allen Go Fund Me page in lieu of flowers or gifts. 

