-
As many avoided the hospital the past year, preventative screenings and patient outcomes have suffered. Now a study by researchers at the University of…
-
Most tests for cancer are invasive, involving biopsies and nerve-wracking waits. A University of Cincinnati assistant professor is behind a new device…
-
Cancer cells pose an uncanny ability to make new cells and dodge drugs, "somewhat like would-be robbers hacking the bank's alarm code," one doctor…
-
Cincinnati Children's and UC Health are partnering to test a potential new cancer therapy that could drastically reduce the time it takes to receive…
-
University of Cincinnati researchers are starting a clinical trial to determine if they can detect brain cancer in spinal fluid. This kind of a test,…
-
A University of Cincinnati researcher finds cancer patients undergoing a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy one to three months before a…
-
Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill that would eliminate an insurance provision known as "step therapy" for people diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.
-
Researchers at UC want to know if following a special keto-based diet may help in the fight against a rare but aggressive brain cancer. Similar studies in…
-
Atsuo Sasaki, Ph.D., associate professor at the UC College of Medicine, says there's an FDA-approved drug that can shrink brain and other types of…
-
The Ohio State University will participate in a major public health initiative aimed at preventing cervical cancer in at-risk Appalachian families...