Cincinnati Edition

High-intensity focused ultrasound offers additional treatment option for men with prostate cancer

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
african american man in a hospital gown
Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Black men are twice as likely as whites to die from prostate cancer, one of the deadliest cancers that affect males.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s more likely to develop in older men and non-Hispanic Black men.

Many men who have prostate cancer die of other causes without ever having symptoms from the cancer, especially if their tumors don’t spread beyond the prostate. Treatments can range from “watchful waiting” to surgery that removes the prostate and surrounding tissue.

Now there’s a new treatment available locally called high-intensity focused ultrasound, an outpatient procedure used to destroy cancerous tissues in the prostate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss that new treatment, which patients are the best candidates for it and how it differs from other treatment options.

Guests:

  • Dr. Abhinav Sidana, an associate professor and director of urologic oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s Division of Urology and a UC Health urologist.
  • Terrence Anchrum, a prostate cancer survivor

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition University of Cincinnati UC Health cancer prostate cancer cancer treatments
