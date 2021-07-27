-
UC Health reports it's one of three Ohio locations that will offer a controversial Alzheimer's disease treatment just approved by the FDA.The UC Memory…
For the fourth week in a row, Hamilton County is reporting nearly 4,000 new cases, with 3,943 announced during a Wednesday briefing.As more COVID-19 cases…
Due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, UC Health hospitals will be suspending elective surgeries for the near future. This comes two weeks after UC…
University of Cincinnati researchers are starting a clinical trial to determine if they can detect brain cancer in spinal fluid. This kind of a test,…
In the largest study of its kind, brain scans show people who are overweight and obese have a greater chance of reduced blood flow and brain activity.…
A Phase 2 clinical trial is getting underway at UC and nearly 20 other sites across the U.S. to determine the safety and efficacy of the drug razuprotafib…
A University of Cincinnati researcher finds cancer patients undergoing a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy one to three months before a…
Updated Aug. 26 at 4:50 p.m.The University of Cincinnati and UC Health report the first dose in its clinical trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine has been…
Greater Cincinnati hospitals have lost millions during the pandemic and through a series of steps are trying to get back in the black.St. Elizabeth…
Seconds count in stroke treatment so beginning Tuesday UC Health will have a new resource to get patients the help they need.UC is introducing a Mobile…