What will Drake Center's closure mean for patients and employees?

After 165 years, the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care will close by Sept. 30.

UC Health announced the closure in May, telling state officials the closure will eliminate about 474 jobs.

In a news release, UC Health said “the facility’s age and services contributed to sustained financial challenges and were key reasons for the decision to close it.”

The release said patients of the Drake Center will either complete their treatment there or be transitioned to other providers. Employees will be able to apply for other jobs within the health system.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a former patient and a local nurse about the closure and its impact on the region.

Guests:

Kevin Flynn, former Cincinnati City Council member, former Drake Center patient

Kylee Ham, president, Registered Nurses Association at UCMC

