City Council Working On Compromise For OTR/West End Parking Issue

The discussions about who will get to park where near Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine are continuing.

Cincinnati City Council is still working on a proposal to provide 200 parking spaces for a private developer who recently opened a renovated building at 12th and Central Parkway.

Grandin Company wants the city to lease it 200 spots in the Town Center Garage for the Strietmann Center.

But some council members say in return Grandin must relinquish 60 spaces it has in the Washington Park Garage.

That would free up room for teachers and staff at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA).

Attorney Mark Jahnke, who represents Grandin, says it's willing to give up some spots at Washington Park, but not 60.

"We're not saying that we're not willing to entertain giving up spaces, we just want to be treated equitability with the other people who are using the parking garage," Jahnke said. "And frankly they have a better deal than we do in terms of the number of parking spaces they have per square foot."

Council's Budget and Finance Committee is asking 3CDC, which operates the Washington Park Garage, to see if other tenants would be willing to relinquish spots in addition to Grandin Company.

SCPA had parking in that facility until this school year when an agreement ran out. Since then teachers, staff and students have been parking in the Town Center Garage.

The school district had 200 spots in the Washington Park garage until this school year. School Attorney Dan Hoying said they'll settle for less.

"I think the board has said they'd like 150 spots within Washington Park, and I think 3CDC, to their credit, has said they can give us up to 150 spots again contingent on some other party relinquishing spots," Hoying said.

Talks to work out a compromise are expected to continue this week and the committee could consider the issue again next week.

