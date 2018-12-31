Start Hear: 2018 Wrap-Up (Part 2)

Start Hear: episode 80

This week on Start Hear:

More Perfect : Dive into the rarefied world of the Supreme Court and learn how the cases deliberated inside hallowed halls affect lives far away from the bench.

And we look at the PodTrac Best of 2018:

#1 Dr. Death: The true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch and a medical system that failed to protect his patients at every possible turn.

