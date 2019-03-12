This week on Start Hear:
- Bad With Money: You know those money podcasts where financial experts teach you practical steps for maximizing your income? This is is the opposite of that.
- Throughline: The past is never past. Every headline has a history.
- Redleg Nation Radio: Where obsessive fans of Cincinnati Reds baseball gather.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Skimm This: Breaking down the most important stories of the day and explaining why they matter - all in 10 minutes.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.