Wolves

By Michele Norris
Published January 8, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Michele Norris talks with Mike Phillips, executive director of the Turner Endangered Species Fund. He was the formerly the project leader for the Yellowstone gray wolf restoration project. He remembers "No. 2," a gray wolf who until last week was the last of the original wolves reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995. No. 2 was apparently killed by wolves from another pack. The 8-year old male was one of 14 captured in Canada and brought to Yellowstone as part of a controversial reintroduciton program. He was credited for establishing the first new pack in the park, the Leopold pack.

