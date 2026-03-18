Jeff Brantley is the grand marshal for 107th Opening Day Parade

A voice of the Reds will be the face of a local baseball tradition this year. Sportscaster and former Reds pitcher Jeff Brantley will be the grand marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, Rick Walls, says Brantley is a natural choice.

“Opening Day in Cincinnati has always felt like a little bit of a family reunion. We’ve got familiar faces, obviously shared traditions and great stories that bind generations together. That is what Opening Day is all about,” Walls says. “The Cowboy is a real special person to Reds fans everywhere.”

Brantley pitched for the Reds from 1994 to 1997. This will be his 20th season in the team's broadcast booth.

Walls says Brantley spent a total of 14 seasons in the MLB, playing for several teams: The San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers.

In 615 games, Brantley was credited with 172 saves and had a lifetime 3.39 ERA.

The honorary grand marshal is the team's medical director, Tim Kremchek. He’s held that position since 1996.

Cincinnati is the only team in Major League Baseball to be guaranteed a home opener. That’s the MLB’s recognition of the Reds being the first openly professional ball club.

Before Cincinnati's home team takes the field, the city celebrates with the parade.

Findlay Market Parade Chair Neil Luken says 2026 marks the 107th parade, and this year, there are 148 entries, with more than 6,000 people taking part.

“No other city in the entire country has an Opening Day like we have,” Luken says. “We have crowds of 100,000 people that come out to see this parade. It’s just grown into this phenomenon.”

The parade starts at Findlay Market at noon, and travels south on Race Street to Fifth. There, it turns east and passes Fountain Square.

The team has released details on other pre-game traditions:

Reds Hall of Famer Bronson Arroyo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.



A pre-game flyover will feature three AH-64 Apache helicopters and one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Connor Curran, Cincinnati native and 2026 Winter Olympic Gold Medalist, will deliver the Official Game Ball. Connor is a freestyle skier from Sharonville and won gold in the mixed team aerials.



Dave Concepción, Reds Hall of Famer and member of the Big Red Machine, will serve as the Honorary Captain of the game.

Game time is 4:10 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox.

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