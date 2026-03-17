Altafiber adding Reds TV channel on March 25

One down, more to go.

Altafiber, the cable system operated by Cincinnati Bell, has reached a deal with the Reds to carry games this season, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Late Monday the company’s X account (formerly Twitter) replied to a query by posting: “We have an update for the Reds games. Reds games will be available on channel 24. This channel will go live on March 25 for Opening Day.”

An Altafiber spokesman tells me the statement is accurate.

Hi Kyle, We have an update for the Reds games. Reds games will be available on channel 24. This channel will go live on March 25 for opening day March 26th. Thank you! Angi — altafiber (@altafiber) March 16, 2026

The Reds open the season hosting the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Great American Ball Park, the first regular season telecast under the Reds new production and distribution agreement with Major League Baseball. The game will be simulcast on free, over-the-air WXIX-TV (Channel 19).

The Reds, however, have yet to reach deals with Spectrum cable, DirecTV and other carriers with Opening Day just 10 days away.

“Our expectation is that fans will be able to get Reds games from the same provider in 2026, as they did last season,” says Michael Anderson, Reds public relations and photography director.

Spectrum has not responded to a request for comment.

Fans also can purchase the entire season of Reds.TV streaming “within the team’s home television territory” and with no blackouts for a $99.99 season pass at reds.com/Watch.

Altafiber’s channel 24 has been vacant for years. It’s adjacent to a sports block featuring FS1 (channel 25), the Golf Channel (channel 26), FanDuel Sports Network (channel 27), ESPN (channel 28), ESPN2 (channel 29) and ESPNEWS (channel 30).

There is no word on what programming will be seen on Channel 24 during the season other than Reds games, or what will be on the channel from October to February. When the Reds were on FanDuel, the channel was also filled with Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games and Columbus Blue Jackets NHL games.

Last week the Reds announced that in addition to Opening Day that nine Monday night games will be broadcast by Channel 19 and other Gray Media sister stations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and North and South Carolina.

The Reds and eight other teams on Feb. 2 dropped the financially troubled FanDuel Sports Network, operated by Main Street Sports, formerly the Diamond Sports Group, and signed with MLB to produce and distribute their games.

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