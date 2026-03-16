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This year's Flying Pig Marathon has a new route

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
A map of Cincinnati, Newport, and Covington, with a race course marked in red.
Flying Pig Marathon
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Changes to the 2026 Flying Pig show a detour to the south, and no running through Queensgate.

The 2026 Flying Pig Marathon follows a new route.

The previous course used a bridge that's no longer there. The race crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was demolished in early March to make way for a replacement. That new bridge won’t be finished until 2028.

What's changed?

Now, the race travels further south to cross the 11th Street Bridge, from Newport to Covington over the Licking River.

To accommodate the detour, racers won't head into Queensgate, as they have in previous years. Instead, after crossing the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, they'll turn right to Vine Street, and head to 7th Street. After that, the course is similar to last year for the full marathon.

Organizers are awaiting certification for the half-marathon.

The May 3 race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. It flows through six communities: Cincinnati, Newport, Covington, Fairfax, Columbia Township and Mariemont.

This article will be updated.

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Local News Daily ViewFlying Pig MarathonLicking RiverKentucky
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart