This year's Flying Pig Marathon has a new route

The 2026 Flying Pig Marathon follows a new route.

The previous course used a bridge that's no longer there. The race crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was demolished in early March to make way for a replacement. That new bridge won’t be finished until 2028.

What's changed?

Now, the race travels further south to cross the 11th Street Bridge, from Newport to Covington over the Licking River.

To accommodate the detour, racers won't head into Queensgate, as they have in previous years. Instead, after crossing the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, they'll turn right to Vine Street, and head to 7th Street. After that, the course is similar to last year for the full marathon.

Organizers are awaiting certification for the half-marathon.

The May 3 race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. It flows through six communities: Cincinnati, Newport, Covington, Fairfax, Columbia Township and Mariemont.

This article will be updated.

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