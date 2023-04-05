OKI Wanna Know: Are running tutus unique to Cincinnati?

You have questions about the world around you, and here at WVXU, we try to answer them. The odd questions fall under the purview of OKI Wanna Know. This week, ahead of the Flying Pig marathon, we look at a particular style of running garb. WVXU's Bill Rinehart has more.

Whether you are a runner, or someone who likes to cheer on race participants, you've probably noticed a number of people wearing more than just a t-shirt and shorts. Jen Hosler of Mount Washington has.

"I wanna know why do people wear tutus when they participate in marathons or other races? I participate maybe two or three times a year in a 5K, and it doesn't matter if it's the Flying Pig or any other race in Cincinnati, somebody always has on tutus. Does this happen in other places? Is this a Cincinnati thing?"

Racing in the classical ballet costume is not limited to Cincinnati, according to the president and CEO of the organization that puts on a lot of the big local races. Iris Simpson Bush of Pigworks calls racing tutus an interesting phenomenon.

"I would be hard pressed to give you the exact debut of the first tutu. We've frankly seen them since our first year in 1999. It's not unique to us. I have seen them in other events."

Today, you can find tutus in all kinds of events. There have been runs where everybody wears one. The start of the trend may be lost to history. There are suggestions online that it began with a Disney princess-themed marathon, but there's no concrete proof, and Disney didn't get back with us in time for this story.

A group called the Tutu Project raises money to support people with breast cancer, and encourages people to send in running tutu pictures. They aren't sure when the trend started, but know it was already a thing in 2012, when they began. Co-founder Linda Carey says tutus lend a sense of playfulness.

Simpson Bush with PigWorks agrees. "They're so small, they're not intrusive in your running. You can put them over your shorts. They don't chafe; they don't rub," she says. "They make a festive statement that women, especially, love."

It wasn't all that long ago women weren't allowed to compete in marathons. Katharine Switzer is the first woman to officially register to run the Boston Marathon in 1967. An official woman's race for that marathon wasn't established until 1972.

Today, as Simpson Bush points out, tutus aren't just for women.

"I've seen a lot of guys wear tutus at the Queen Bee. I guess they get part of the vibe. They want to be included on all levels."

Simpson Bush says races like the Flying Pig try to cater to serious competitive runners, while welcoming those who are out to have a good time.

"If we can do things then to add fun to that sense of accomplishment I think we have a better chance of helping you to achieve your personal goal and bring you back for another event."

Still, Simpson Bush says tutus aren't for everyone.

"I'm one of those runners, I don't like anything on me. I would never think about wearing a fluid belt. I just can't image how that would work. I have to admit I've only done one 5k in a tutu."

Jen Hosler, who asked the original question, says she's never worn a tutu for a race. Yet.

Flying Pig Marathon weekend is May 5-7.

