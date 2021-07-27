-
The 2021 Flying Pig marathon and Queen Bee half marathon, two of the biggest sporting events in Cincinnati, won't take place in person until at least…
-
The Flying Pig marathon and its associated events won't happen this year, but organizers say they already have next year's dates selected. Pig Works, the…
-
Cincinnati's famed Flying Pig Marathon, a Queen City mainstay for more than 20 years, announced Monday that it is postponing the event to October this…
-
There are five races that are officially a part of Flying Pig weekend in Cincinnati: a one-mile, a 5K, a 10K, the half and of course, the full marathon.…
-
Updated: Thursday, 11:03 a.m.The 21st annual Flying Pig Marathon is Sunday, May 5, and it has many streets around Greater Cincinnati closed, some as early…
-
Unlike most racers, the more than 450 runners preparing for this weekend's marathon in Hamilton don't have to get out of bed well before the sun comes up.…
-
A group of cyclists is trying to start a new Flying Pig tradition. Organizer Jason Barron says the night before last Sunday's marathon, seven people rode…
-
Among the 43,000 people running the Flying Pig Marathon Saturday and Sunday is Steve Brandstetter, a City of Wyoming man, who has run marathons in 49…
-
Updated: Thursday, 4:44 p.m.The Flying Pig Marathon is this Sunday, May 6 — its 20th running — and as such a slew of streets in Cincinnati, Mariemont,…
-
Cincinnati's Derek Murphy is somewhat of a celebrity. He's known worldwide for investigating possible cheating in marathons and runs the blog Marathon…