Flying this weekend? CVG passenger travel will be up 7% due to the Derby and Flying Pig

With both the Flying Pig Marathon and the Kentucky Derby this weekend, expect more passengers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The projected 16,000 people would be a 7% increase from 2019.

And with increased crowds comes more people trying to sneak through prohibited items in their carry-ons. TSA Agent Orlando Donaldson says don't do that. He stands in front of a table showing a key fob with a hidden knife and a flashlight that also serves as a Taser.

"I know the internet is a crazy world out there, always trying to find things to circumvent security," he says. "Our analogic X-ray machines will pretty much pick up anything."

TSA has a list of items you can and cannot bring on a plane.

Ann Thompson / WVXU These are items flagged at CVG because they aren't allowed in carry-on luggage. This flashlight has a taser in it and the calculator has a hidden knife.

If TSA does find an item prohibited in a carry-on — and it's legal — passengers are given a chance to take it back to their car, or give it to somebody else to take home.

There are steps passengers can take to protect stuff in their carry-ons. TSA Regional Spokesman Mark Howell says derby hats are delicate. "If you have the original box, place it in the box. If you are wearing it or just want to bring it with you through the terminal, we ask that you hand-carry those through the security checkpoint."

Because of the extra traffic at the airport this weekend, Howell advises people to get there two hours before their flight — and he says that means two hours once you get into the building.

The busiest days at CVG this weekend are expected to be Sunday and Monday.

